Evansville Man Speaks Out After Testing Positive for COVID-19

As positive COVID-19 tests continue to surface at local bars and restaurants in the Evansville area, one man is now speaking out after testing positive for the virus.

“I was at a birthday party for my nephew on Friday,” explained Cameron Cox of Evansville. “In that evening, about 11 o’clock, I got a call saying that I had possibly been around somebody who could have been exposed to the virus.”

Cox said he has been quarantined ever since he learned of the potential exposure and later tested positive for COVID-19 – still wondering if any of his own close-contacts could now test positive for the virus themselves.

Cox enjoys Evansville’s nightlife and says all of the establishments he visited on Franklin St. were working to keep customers safe.

“Everywhere that I’ve been, being a 24-year-old, they’ve kept up with their cleaning and sanitizing,” explained Cox. He said all of the servers and bartenders he came into contact with were wearing masks, and that people were practicing social distancing.

Several employees and customers have tested positive for COVID-19 after exposure occurred at multiple area businesses over the last week.

Each business where exposure occurred has closed temporarily for deep cleaning, with plans of reopening at their own pace.

Evansville residents in the zip code 47714 can get a free COVID-19 test on Thursday.

Additionally, a new, free COVID-19 testing site is also now open in downtown Evansville as of July 6.

As of Tuesday, July 7, 26 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vanderburgh County, bringing the county’s total number of positive cases to 570.

