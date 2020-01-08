Evansville Man Sentenced in Largest Drug Raid in Posey County History

An Evansville man convicted on drug dealing charges has received his sentencing.

Jason Lemberg, 27, was sentenced in Posey Circuit Court by Judge Craig Goedde to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine.

According to police records, Lamberg was arrested on April 26, 2019, in the largest drug raid in Posey County history. Forty-two people were arrested in that raid.

Lemberg sold meth to an undercover police informant in December of 2018.

He will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction where he will serve his sentence.

