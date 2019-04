An Evansville man has been officially sentenced Thursday. A judge sentenced 30-year-old Donald Boyd to 12 years in prison.

Boyd was charged with aggravated battery with a knife, criminal confinement, and resisting arrest.

According to police, Boyd and the victim have a young child together who was present during the incident.

Investigators say Boyd held his child’s mother and others against their will before law enforcement was able to rescue them.

