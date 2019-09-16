EvansvilleIndiana
Evansville Man Sentenced in Child Molestation Case
An Evansville man will spend 45 years behind bars for child molesting.
William Edward Rogers, 31, was sentenced by a Vanderburgh County Superior Court judge following an extensive investigation by the Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor’s Office and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.
Following a victim disclosure at Holly’s House in June 2018, detectives were able to provide crucial evidence to move forward with a criminal case against Rogers.
Williams pled guilty to the following:
- Child Molesting (Class A Felony)
- Child Molesting (Level 1 Felony)
- Child Molesting (Class C Felony)
- Child Molesting (Level 4 Felony)
- Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)