Evansville Man Sentenced in Child Molestation Case

An Evansville man will spend 45 years behind bars for child molesting.

William Edward Rogers, 31, was sentenced by a Vanderburgh County Superior Court judge following an extensive investigation by the Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor’s Office and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Following a victim disclosure at Holly’s House in June 2018, detectives were able to provide crucial evidence to move forward with a criminal case against Rogers.

Williams pled guilty to the following:

Child Molesting (Class A Felony)

Child Molesting (Level 1 Felony)

Child Molesting (Class C Felony)

Child Molesting (Level 4 Felony)

Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

