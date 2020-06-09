Evansville Man Sentenced to 65 Years in Prison for June 2019 Shooting

An Evansville man was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Monday for the June 2019 murder of Corey Hughes.

Vanderburgh County Superior Court Judge Robert Pigman sentenced 39-year-old Brandon Brown to 65 years in prison on Monday. Brown pled guilty as charged to Murder and the Habitual Offender Felony Enhancement.

In June 2019, police responded to a home in the 600 block of East Maryland St. in Evansville after a neighbor reported the front door of the home was open and a large pool of blood could be seen.

Investigators found the gun used in the murder at Brown’s home. Police also found blood evidence in Brown’s vehicle which was seen on surveillance video outside Hughes‘ home.

According to a statement from the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, police got Brown to admit that he went to Hughes’ residence with a gun the morning of the murder because Hughes owed him money.

“The Evansville Police Detectives in charge of this investigation secured overwhelming amounts of evidence which pointed to the defendant’s guilt,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann.

“Because of that, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Heath Tuley was able to hold the line and secure a guilty conviction, meaning Mr. Brown will be in prison for decades,” Hermann went on to say.

Related Articles

Comments

comments