Evansville Man Sentenced to 45 Years for 2018 Rape

An Evansville man was sentenced for multiple felony charges connected to a 2018 rape. Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge David sentenced 49-year-old Michael Foster Thursday morning to 45 years in prison.

In April of 2018, Foster used a firearm to force his way into the victim’s apartment on Evansville’s east side. Once inside, Foster raped the victim causing severe injuries. After Foster left the apartment, the victim was able to call 911 and provide crucial details to assist law enforcement in apprehending Foster.

Officers with EPD located Foster in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Foster was shot in his lower torso after he pointed a firearm at one of the responding officers.

In March 2019, Foster pled guilty to rape, armed robbery, and intimidation.

