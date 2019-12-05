EvansvilleIndiana

Evansville Man Pleads Guilty to Meth Charges

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
An Evansville man pleads guilty to drug dealing offenses.  Police say 30-year-old Deago Hooper-Walker pled guilty to dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine

Hooper-Walker was pulled over in July near a gas station at Boeke and Riverside.  Hooper-Walker was asked to step out of the vehicle and consented to a search.  During the search, officers located several baggies methamphetamine in his pants, totaling 31 grams.

County Prosecutors say Hooper-Walker will be sentenced on January 7th.

