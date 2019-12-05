Evansville Man Pleads Guilty to Meth Charges

An Evansville man pleads guilty to drug dealing offenses. Police say 30-year-old Deago Hooper-Walker pled guilty to dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine

Hooper-Walker was pulled over in July near a gas station at Boeke and Riverside. Hooper-Walker was asked to step out of the vehicle and consented to a search. During the search, officers located several baggies methamphetamine in his pants, totaling 31 grams.

County Prosecutors say Hooper-Walker will be sentenced on January 7th.

NEW – Deago Hooper-Walker pleads guilty to drug dealing offenses after 31.1 grams of meth found in his pants during traffic stop. Will be sentenced on January 7th. @14News @WEHTWTVWlocal @my44news @courierpress pic.twitter.com/37ajN6lJWQ — County Prosecutor (@vcprosecutor) December 5, 2019

Comments

comments