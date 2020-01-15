Evansville Man Missing Since November Found Alive

UPDATE: As of January 15, 38-year Kevin Baize has been found and is with family in another state, Evansville Police confirmed.



—————

Evansville Police are searching for a missing man that was last seen on November 27, 2019.

Kevin Baize, 38, is described as a white male who is 5’7” tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. Police say Baize was with an unknown white female. He was last seen in the 200 block of West Buena Vista Road.

Baize has diagnosed mental illnesses and becomes disoriented and confused when not on his medication. Baize did not take his medication with him when he left.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on Baize, please contact EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip hotline at 812-435-6194.

