Evansville Man Makes Court Appearance on Murder Charge

An Evansville man arrested for murder made his first court appearance in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court. Brandon Brown, 38 was arrested over the weekend for the murder of Cory Lee Hughes.

Brown was formally charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The court entered a preliminary plea of not guilty.

During his hearing, he was appointed a public defender.

Brown is set to appear in court again for a hearing on July 8th.

He remains in Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

————————————

Related stories:

Neighbors React to Fatal Shooting in Evansville

Comments

comments