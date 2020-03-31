Evansville Man Leads Police on Chase in Stolen Jeep

Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 30, Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Rafferty saw the driver of a 2019 Jeep improperly pass several vehicles and run a traffic light while driving south on US 41 at Covert Avenue in Evansville.

Rafferty immediately activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the driver of the Jeep, but the driver continued south on US 41 before turning was onto Riverside Drive, before continuing north on the pedestrian and bike trail. There were no pedestrians or bicyclists in the area.

The driver continued north a short distance before veering off the trail and crashing into a wooden fence in the 1200 block of Akin Drive. The driver then climbed out of the vehicle through the window and fled west.

Troopers were able to identify the driver as Matthew Dunn, 35, of Evansville. Further investigation revealed the 2019 Jeep that Dunn was driving was stolen from Audubon Chrysler in Henderson, Kentucky.

Approximately 30 minutes after the crash, a neighbor observed Dunn knocking on a door at a nearby residence.

Police were alerted and Dunn was taken into custody without further incident. Dunn was extremely incoherent and exhibiting signs and behavior of someone under the influence of illegal narcotics.

After failing a field sobriety test, Dunn was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital where he was medically cleared for incarceration. The results of Dunn’s blood draw are pending.

Matthew Dunn, 35, of Evansville, Indiana, Was Arrested and Charged With:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony Auto Theft, Level 6 Felony Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class C Misdemeanor Driving While Suspended, Class A Misdemeanor Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Class B Misdemeanor

Dunn is currently being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Arresting Officer: Trooper Ross Rafferty, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officers: Sergeant Kylen Compton, Senior Trooper Seth Rainey, Senior Trooper John Davis, Master Trooper Bob Helfrich, Trooper Taylor Fox and Trooper Alex Vennekotter

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments

comments