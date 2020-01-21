Evansville Man Jailed After Officer-Involved Shooting

An Evansville man is behind bars following an officer-involved shooting this past weekend.

Melvin Solomon, 51, is being charged with false informing, resisting law enforcement, and intimidation.

Police say Solomon called 911 on Saturday, saying that he killed someone. When police arrived, they found Solomon with knives in both hands. Officers shot Solomon in the arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Solomon is being held in Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

