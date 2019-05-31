Evansville Man Guilty of Drug Possession

May 31st, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man has been found guilty of drug possession. Friday morning, 47-year-old Shane O’Keefe was found guilty as charged in Vanderburgh County for several offenses including possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony.

O’Keefe was arrested in July 2018 following a traffic stop by Evansville Police detectives on Diamond Avenue. During the traffic stop, officers located methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the possession of O’Keefe.

O’Keefe has previously been convicted of drug offenses in 2009.

He will be sentenced on June 27th at 1 p.m.

