Evansville Man Gets Six Months Added to Prison Sentence

An Evansville man currently serving 12 years on charges of criminal confinement and domestic battery had six months added to his prison sentence Monday.

Donald Boyd Jr. entered a plea agreement in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court pleading guilty to invasion of privacy and obstruction of justice.

Back in December 2018, Boyd stabbed a woman on in the 1300 Block of Monroe Court. According to police, Boyd and the victim have a young child together who was present during the incident.

Investigators say Boyd held his child’s mother and others against their will before law enforcement was able to rescue them.

