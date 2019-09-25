Evansville Man Found Guilty of Multiple Drug Offenses

An Evansville man has been found guilty of numerous drug-related offenses. Following a two-day trial, a jury found 33-year-old Darius McNary guilty of the following offenses:

Dealing in Methamphetamine of 10 or more grams (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine of 28 or more grams (Level 3 Felony)

Dealing in Marijuana (Level 6 Felony)

Court documents say officers searched an apartment in the 700 block of Cherry Street and located ¾ of a pound of marijuana and 34 grams of methamphetamine hidden in ceiling tiles. McNary had been residing at the apartment with another individual.

After the verdict, McNary admitted to the Habitual Offender Enhancement for having two prior unrelated felony convictions.

McNary will be sentenced on October 21st in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.

