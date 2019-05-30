Evansville Man Formally Charged in Fatal Stabbing Case

An Evansville man in jail for fatally stabbing a woman made his first court appearance. Fitolay Demesmin appeared via video in front of the Vanderburgh County Circuit Court where he was formally charged with murder.

Demesmin fatally stabbed Diamond Sheppard-Rankin on May 23rd. She suffered serious injuries and later passed away. He will appear back in court at 10 a.m. on Monday with a council present.

Kalei Obasa, who assisted Demesmin in the murder, will be in court at 1 p.m. Thursday. Obasa was charged with assisting a criminal to commit murder and obstruction of justice.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this case.

Related stories:

Evansville Murder Suspect to Appear in Court May 30

Memorial Established on Taylor Ave

EPD: Two People Arrested in Connection With Thursday Homicide

Comments

comments