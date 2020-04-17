Evansville Man Flips Truck Trying to Evade Deputies After Attempted Stop for Doing Donuts

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO), an Evansville man who deputies attempted to stop for doing donuts in a west side parking lot flipped his truck onto its side while trying to flee the traffic stop.

Early Friday morning around 3:00 a.m., a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy observed a blue 2005 Dodge Dakota with no headlights on doing donuts in a parking lot near University Drive and Rosenberger Avenue on Evansville’s west side.

As the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver of the truck attempted to flee at a high rate of speed.

According to VCSO, the truck then drove over a curb and attempted to drive down a steep embankment, causing it to roll over onto its passenger side.

The deputy was able to get the driver out of the vehicle and place him into custody, at which point the driver was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, before being transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

During the investigation, the driver was identified as 24-year old Jacob Randall Nugent, of Evansville, Indiana. According to VCSO, Nugent was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Arrested and Charged: Jacob Randall Nugent, 24, Evansville, IN

Resisting Law Enforcement as a Level 6 Felony

OMVWI as a Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Recklessness as a Class B Misdemeanor

Violation of State Emergency Order as a Class B Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving as a Class C Misdemeanor

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance with a Prior Conviction as a Class C Misdemeanor

Driving on a Suspended License as an Infraction.

Presumption of Innocence Notice: The fact that a person has been arrested or charged with a crime is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

