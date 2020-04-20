Evansville Man Facing Attempted Murder Charge After Allegedly Shooting Father

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO), an Evansville man is in custody on attempted murder charges after shooting his father with a rifle.

On Saturday, VCSO deputies were dispatched to 4700 Posey County Line Road in Vanderburgh County after a caller reported he had been shot in the stomach by his son. Posey County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded to the scene.

Responding deputies located a rifle and a knife in the front yard of the residence.

The victim had reportedly been driven to Deaconess Midtown by his wife. The suspect, later identified as Zachery T. Mueller, had fled the scene.

According to the victim, he and Mueller began arguing over Mueller playing his music too loud, when the argument escalated to a physical confrontation.

The victim stated he then left with his wife for a short time to cool off, returning to find Mueller holding a rifle while standing outside the residence. The victim stated he took the weapon from Mueller and placed it in the car, intending for his wife to take it away from the residence.

Mueller then allegedly retrieved the rifle from the car, pointing it at the victim and pulling the trigger. The victim stated that he left immediately with his wife to go to the hospital.

VCSO says Mueller began making intermittent phone calls to his mother and a negotiator with the Evansville Police Department, during which Mueller made suicidal comments. Mueller was also suspected of being in possession of a loaded handgun.

Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, including VCSO deputies and an Indiana State Police trooper, located Mueller’s vehicle on SR 65.

With the assistance of patrol deputies along with officers from the Evansville Police Department, Mueller was stopped in the parking lot of the Armstrong Recreation Center where he was taken into custody without incident.

Mueller was transported to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center and interviewed by detectives.

VCSO says Mueller admitted to shooting his father, but claimed it was an accident, also stating that he had “blacked-out” with rage during the confrontation with his father.

Mueller was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he will be held without bond pending a court appearance.

The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen, is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Arrested and Charged: Zachery Teipe Mueller, 21, of Evansville, Indiana

Attempted Murder as a Level 1 Felony

Aggravated Battery with a Firearm as a Level 3 Felony

Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon as a Level 5 Felony

Domestic Battery as a Class A Misdemeanor

Presumption of Innocence Notice: The fact that a person has been arrested or charged with a crime is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

