An Evansville man who is already behind bars for allegedly sexually abusing a teenager earlier this year is now charged with taking explicit photos of another underage girl.

Kristopher Conner is facing charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

Police say while they were investigating the rape accusations against Conner, they discovered pictures of another teenager getting dressed and undressed.

Conner is scheduled to appear in court June 13 on those new charges.

Comments

comments