Evansville Man Escapes Arrest Friday

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville Police are looking for an Evansville man who escaped police custody while being arrested.

27-year-old Anthony Jones is being sought by police. Around 4AM Friday morning, Sheriff deputies went to a home in the Grandin Pointe neighborhood to respond to an investigation of assault involving Jones. According to deputies, Jones attempted to flee out of the back door of his home, but saw the deputies and went inside a bathroom, armed with a knife.

Deputies fought with Jones to place him into custody. As he was escorted out of the home, he broke free of the deputies and sprinted away while handcuffed. Deputies chased after him but lost sight of him.

Jones is being described as 5-foot-8-inches, bald with a goatee style facial hair. He was last seen running towards the 6000 block of Maggie Valley Drive wearing a brown coat and camouflage pants. If you spot Jones, you are urged to call 911.

