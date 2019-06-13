Evansville Man Enters Plea Agreement, Gets 5 Years in Prison

An Evansville man receives his sentencing Thursday afternoon. Jalil Fellows entered into a plea agreement earlier Thursday. He pleaded guilty to robbery, taking property from another by use of or threatening use of force.

His other charges, including murder, and two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, were dismissed

Fellows was sentenced to five years in prison for pleading guilty. He has been credited for serving 205 days, between December 20th, 2017 and July 12th, 2018.

Back in December 2017, Fellows and Earl Martin met Christopher Hoefling and Brandon Waldroup to buy marijuana outside of Rick’s Sports Bar. During the transaction, Waldroup was shot outside the bar.

One day later, police found Hoefling fatally shot in his vehicle.

Martin was found guilty of the murder and was sentenced to 135 years in prison. Martin is awaiting a second murder trial, separate from this case.

Fellows was out of jail in March of this year when he was arrested again for crashing into a parked car and leaving the scene.

He was charged with OWI.

Related stories:

Suspect in Homicide Case Arrested on DUI Charges

Earl Martin Sentenced to 135 Years in Prison

Comments

comments