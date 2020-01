An Evansville man is dead after being thrown from his vehicle as it overturned.

The White County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened on Illinois Route 141 Thursday morning at 6:30.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Rejino Lee Dean. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the White County Coroner.

Officials are not sure what caused Dean’s vehicle to overturn.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

