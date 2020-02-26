Evansville Man Died in Custody After K-9 Chase

The Evansville Police Department says a man that they were tracking for the last two weeks died in police custody after he fled the scene and was apprehended by a police k-9.

According to EPD, the call came in around 5:58 Tuesday evening. The Evansville police fiber unit had been tracking 25-year-old Dean Alexander Smith who was wanted for felony battery and criminal confinement after an incident that occurred near the Ohio River.

The traffic stop was initiated on Barker Street at Hillcrest Avenue.

In the body camera footage, Smith can be heard telling officers at 6:09 p.m. that he could not breathe.

According to EPD, he went into cardiac arrest in the back of an ambulance around 6:35 p.m.

Evansville Police please say an autopsy is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Currently, police are not speculating whether or not the man swallowed or consumed any illegal drugs. In the bodycam footage, Smith can be heard denying being under the influence of alcohol but said numerous times that he could not breathe.

According to the family of Smith, he was a father and had another baby on the way.

Comments

comments