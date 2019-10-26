Evansville Man Dead After Early Morning Shooting

Evansville man has passed away from injuries in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear confirms that Antonio Bushrod, Jr died at St. Vincent Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. The shooting took place just past 1 A.M on South Morton Ave.

Evansville Police continue to investigate the shooting. An autopsy was scheduled for later Saturday morning.

Bushrod had been shot before. In April 2016, Bushrod was shot by Dontez Bryant in the front yard of a home on Powell Ave. Bryant was found guilty of attempted murder in November of that year and sentenced to 35 years at Indiana Department of Corrections.

