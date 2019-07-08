Evansville Man Convicted on Drug Offenses Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

An Evansville man convicted on several drug offenses has been sentenced. Mario Watkins, 33, appeared in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court and received 30 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine.

Detectives with the Evansville Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating Watkins for methamphetamine dealing in early 2017. Law enforcement detectives were able to provide the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office with crucial evidentiary elements in the case against Watkins.

A jury convicted Mario Dean Watkins of:

– Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)

– Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony)

Following the verdict, Watkins also pled guilty to a Habitual Offender Enhancement for having at least two prior unrelated felony convictions.

