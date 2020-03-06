Evansville Man Convicted of Murder, Attempted Murder Receives Sentence

An Evansville man convicted of murder and attempted murder in a deadly shooting received his sentencing Friday.

Travis Phelps appeared in Vanderburgh County Superior Court where he was sentenced to 105 years in prison. Phelps was convicted for the shooting of 25-year-old Austin Smith.

He received 60 years for that murder, 35 for attempted murder and 15 for the firearms enhancement.

The shooting took place in August 2017 after Smith picked up Phelps’s girlfriend, following an argument between the two.

Phelps shot into the car, hitting Smith and the girlfriend. Smith died from his injuries 10 months after the shooting

