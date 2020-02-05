Evansville Man Convicted of Murder, Attempted Murder in 2017 Shooting

Following a three-day trial, a Vanderburgh County jury found 23-year-old Travis Phelps guilty as charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside an Evansville home in 2017.

Phelps, who was 21 at the time of the 2017 shooting, was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail in August 2017, where he faced charges of two counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Criminal Recklessness Armed with a Deadly Weapon, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Austin Smith was allegedly shot by Phelps, leaving him in a coma until he passed away nearly a year after the shooting took place.

Authorities say they believe the incident began as a dispute between Phelps and Kelsey Cavender, who were in a relationship together. During the dispute, Cavender left the home and got into a car with Smith.

Police say Phelps fired shots into the vehicle driven by Smith, causing Smith to crash the vehicle after being shot. His passenger, Cavender, called 911 to report the incident.

Now, after a three-day trial, a Vanderburgh County jury found 23-year-old Travis Phelps guilty of murder and attempted murder.

“The jury in this case held Mr. Phelps accountable for his decisions that day. While we cannot bring their loved one back, we certainly hope the family feels a sense of justice today,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann.

“Deputy Prosecutor John Bober and Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Berry have worked tirelessly to get justice for this family. Evansville Police Detective Dave Smith and several other law enforcement officers did a phenomenal job providing our office with the evidence we needed to convict Travis Phelps,” Prosecutor Hermann said.

“Our focus this entire case has been about achieving justice for both victims,” explained Deputy Prosecutor John Bober. “Even though one of our victims could not be here, his voice was still heard. He fought for his life for ten months. It was our turn to fight for him today.”

Following the verdict, Phelps admitted to a firearm enhancement, which will add five to twenty years onto his final prison sentence.

Travis Phelps will be sentenced on March 6th.

