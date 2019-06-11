Evansville Man Convicted of Dealing Methamphetamine in March 2017

June 11th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man has been convicted on several drug offenses following a two-day trial.

On Tuesday, Mario Watkins, 33 was convicted of dealing large quantities of methamphetamine in March 2017. Following the verdict, Watkins also pled guilty to a habitual offender enhancement for having at least two prior unrelated felony convictions.

Watkins will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court on July 8th at 9 a.m.

