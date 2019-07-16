Evansville Man Confronts Burglars at Home

Neighbors around Maryland Street are expressing their shock after one of their own finds intruders in his home, and takes matters into his own hands.

A quiet Evansville home ransacked was the first thing a local homeowner saw when arriving from work.

“My clothes spread everywhere, cabinets opened, doors down to the basement,” he recounted

Remaining anonymous to protect himself from becoming a victim again, the man says that wasn’t the biggest surprise he found inside his house:

“It took me about a minute to realize somebody had been in the house. And I heard somebody in my kitchen area go out my back door.”

But his first instinct was to go after them.

“When they stopped because I yelled at them they tried to start talking to me to keep me from calling the police,” he explained.

With police on the line, he confronted the burglars, “They tried to say they weren’t the ones who were in the house to take the items. That there were other people that actually came in the house.”

But before police could arrive the thieves took off.

Those living in and around here say they’re not surprised by the breaking and entering.

“People fighting. Seeing the police a lot. Somebody’s home getting broken into or their car,” pointed out neighbor Semico.

While many of the houses on the street sit empty, and the neighborhood mostly stays peaceful, Semico says she’s worried.

Not only for herself–but her grandson with her.

“The people that’s on drugs, that’s on that KD or whatever. They’re coming into your home”

As for their neighbor whose treasures the thieves stashed?

“A muzzle loader and a bow, a compound bow,” he listed. “That’s fine. Some of the jewelry was more sentimental. My grandfather gave me that jewelry. The cash, if they’ve already spent the cash you could call it Christmas in July.”

All he wants is to have his things returned.

“Put it in a box, drop it off. Put the items in the mailbox.”

Though officers deployed a K9 to find the burglars they still remain on the loose.

Those with information are asked to reach out to Evansville police.

