Evansville Man Charged With Murder in Weekend Shooting

An Evansville man is facing a murder charge in connection with a weekend shooting. The Evansville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Virginia Street for reports of a male shooting victim. As officers arrived at the scene, they were told of a second shooting victim.

It was determined the victims had been in the same area police were responding to for the shots fired call. According to the affidavit, one of the victims, identified as Bobby Minor, died due to a single gunshot wound to his stomach. The second victim, identified as Ikeem Minor, had a single gunshot wound to his right thigh. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The affidavit says 20-year-old Elijah Parchman called Evansville dispatch and identified himself as the shooter. Officers arrested him at his home in the 600 block of East Iowa Street.

The affidavit says Parchman said he felt threatened by the way the two males were walking toward him and fired shots. Parchman tells police that after the shooting he returned home and placed the gun used in the shooting on the counter along with his ID.

Parchman is charged with murder, attempted murder with a firearm, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and shooting a firearm into a habited dwelling.

He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 10th at 1 p.m.

