Evansville Man Charged in Connection With November Shooting

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting on Canal Street.

Evansville Police say Khirrek Morris was arrested Wednesday for shooting a woman in the face on November 1st.

Police were called to the 600 block of Canal Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located a victim who had been shot in the face. She was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities believe Morris fired a gun during a dispute and that one of the rounds entered the victim’s SUV through the front windshield.

Police say there were two other occupants in the SUV, including a toddler, that were uninjured.

He is charged with criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and criminal mischief to a vehicle.

Morris was arrested for child molesting on November 8th. He remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail for both cases.

