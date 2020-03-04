Evansville Man Charged in House Fire Investigation

An Evansville man was arrested earlier this week in connection with a house fire investigation. Derrick Jenkins, arrested March 2, was charged with felony arson, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal recklessness.

Jenkins had set fire to a vacant home on Nov. 13, 2019. While fighting the house fire, a Perry Township firefighter suffered cardiac arrest. The firefighter survived after being revived in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. No other injuries or deaths occurred as a result of the fire.

Investigators from the Indiana State Fire Marshal received confidential tips that lead to the arrest of Jenkins.

Anyone with information regarding a potential arson to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628. The Indiana State Fire Marshal operates as part of the Division of Fire and Building Safety in the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

