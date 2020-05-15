Evansville Man Arrested After Weed Eater Attack

An east-side Evansville man was arrested on Thursday by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) for allegedly attacking his neighbor with a weed eater.

On Thursday, May 14 around noon, VCSO Deputies responded to a home on Spry Road in Evansville to investigate a report that a man had been assaulted with a weed eater.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim, who advised that his neighbor, Gail Kammerer III, had been weed eating a ditch on the opposite side of the road.

The victim said he was upset that Kammerer was leaving grass clippings in the street, admitting that he then drove his riding mower into the street and then began blowing the grass clippings back towards Kammerer’s property.

Kammerer claimed the victim “deliberately blew the grass clippings on him,” which prompted him to attack the victim with his weed eater.

The victim, who had his shirt off at the time of the attack, suffered multiple lacerations to his back. The injuries appeared consistent with the size of the plastic trimmer line used by Kammerer’s weed eater.

Kammerer was arrested for Battery as a Level 5 Felony, while the victim was issued a citation for Provocation as a Class C Infraction.

ARRESTED: Gail Kammerer III 48, of Evansville, Indiana

Battery as a Level 5 Felony

CITED: Russell C. Roth, 57, of Evansville, Indiana

Provocation as a Class C Infraction

Presumption of Innocence Notice: The fact that a person has been arrested or charged with a crime is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

