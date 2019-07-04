Evansville Man Arrested Trying to Flee to Henderson

An Evansville man previously wanted for fleeing the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s department is now in custody in Henderson county.

Police in Henderson arrested 34-year-old Kevin Mobley as he attempted to flee Vanderburgh County by crossing the Ohio River into Kentucky.

According to a release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office, at approximately 1:30 AM Thursday morning, A Vanderburgh County deputy was checking the parking lot of the west side Wal-Mart on South Red Bank Road.

The deputy recognized a vehicle as one that had fled police into Henderson on June 29. The deputy approached the car and recognized Mobley as being the suspect wanted in the previous pursuit. Mobley then put the car in reverse and drive into the deputy’s cruiser as he attempted to once again flee custody.

Mobley eventually exited onto southbound US 41 where other deputies were waiting with stop sticks where one of the tires were struck and deflated.

The chase by the Vanderburgh and Evansville police departments stopped once Mobley entered Kentucky. From there, Henderson Police and the Henderson County Sheriff’s office took over and managed to disable Mobley’s vehicle by taking out the other three tires

Mobley is awaiting extradition from Henderson county to Vanderburgh county on charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license.

