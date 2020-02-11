Evansville Man Arrested After Third Time Fleeing Police

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a wanted felon who fled in a vehicle for the third time since 2017.

Sheriff’s deputies and Evansville Police officers assigned to the Joint Drug Task Force developed information that Bret Weir, who had active felony warrants for his arrest, was living at a residence in Pleasant Ridge Subdivision.

On Monday, Weir was observed at the MotoMart convenience store located on Mariner Drive. Due to his previous history of fleeing from law enforcement, Weir was stopped at his residence after he arrived home.

As Weir arrived at his residence on Pleasant Ridge Drive, deputies pulled in behind his vehicle in an attempt to block him from escaping. Instead of surrendering himself, Weir drove through a grass lot and was about to get back out onto the street.

After a brief vehicle pursuit, Weir exited his vehicle and fled on foot, before being apprehended by an Evansville Police canine shortly later.

In November 2019, Weir avoided arrest after fleeing in a vehicle when an Evansville Police officer tried to stop him for a traffic violation. That pursuit was discontinued when Weir’s driving became too dangerous to the public. A warrant for Resisting Law Enforcement as a Level 6 Felony was later obtained by the Evansville Police Department.

Prior to that incident, Weir also fled from a Sheriff’s Office deputy in September 2017 after being stopped in a stolen vehicle for reckless driving.

