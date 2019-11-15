Evansville Man Arrested for Stealing Diamonds From Business

An Evansville man is behind bars after stealing diamonds from a local business.

Indiana State Police arrested 27-year-old Aaron Haire of Evansville for 27 counts of theft in relation to the stealing of diamonds. Haire was a former employee of Kruckemeyer & Cohn, a Evansville jewelry store. According to a release for ISP, troopers acted on a search warrant in September at Haire’s residence in Vanderburgh County. During the search, detectives discovered a safe that contained loose diamonds, diamond rings, diamond earrings, and bracelets that were taken from the jeweler. The value of those items was around $29,300.

Further investigation revealed that Haire already sold more than 30 diamonds from the store to an online diamond auction company. Those diamonds were valued over $37,000. Haire is also accused of using the store’s account to purchase computers and other electrical devices for personal use.

Haire was arrested Friday at his residence by ISP. He is held on $1000 bond at Vanderburgh County Jail.

