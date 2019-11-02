Evansville Man Arrested for Stabbing

An Evansville man is facing charges after police responded to a stabbing in the 3900 block of Covert Avenue Friday.

Authorities say a witness told them 32-year-old Mark Lehman stepped inside the apartment– and allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife.

Police say the witness told them the stabbing incident was over an Amazon fire stick.

Lehman was arrested for battery committed with a deadly weapon.

It’s still unclear at this time the severity of the victim’s wounds.

