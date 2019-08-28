Evansville Man Arrested in Stabbing Investigation

44News is learning new details surrounding a traffic stop that led to a stabbing investigation in Evansville.

According to the arrest affidavit, an Indiana State Trooper witnessed a car driving at a high rate of speed through an intersection cutting off other drivers.

The trooper caught up to the suspects and 30-year-old Sean Michael Keith immediately got out of the car screaming.

Once troopers approached the Honda Accord, they noticed a large amount of blood on Keith’s hands. The passenger of the car 28-year-old Stephanie Marshall was also covered in blood.

The investigation led police to Deaconess Midtown. Once Marshall was alone in the ER, she admitted to troopers that Keith tried to stab her in the neck but missed and penetrated her hand. The struggled caused Keith to in-turn stab himself

According to police, Keith told Marshall he was going to kill her and leave her body in a field near Highway 41.

Troopers say Keith had an outstanding warrant out of Rush County, Indiana and has a lengthy criminal history including breaking into a home in 2017.

Keith was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his stab wound.

He’s currently being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces kidnapping, attempted murder and a host of other charges.

ISP says the investigation is ongoing.

