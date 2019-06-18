Evansville Man Arrested After a Short Police Pursuit

Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to pull over a driver on I-69 on Saturday.

According to authorities, the driver Isaiah Smith, 20, of Evansville did not pull over.

The deputy pursued Smith for three miles before Smith stopped.

During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed the smell of Marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After a roadside investigation, Smith was arrested and charged with possession of paraphernalia, marijuana, and resisting. Smith bonded out of the Gibson County Jail.

