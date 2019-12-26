Evansville Man Arrested for Shooting on Powell Avenue

An Evansville man remains behind bars following a shooting on Christmas Day.

According to Evansville Police, a “Shots Fired” call was made after 2PM from the 1000 block of Powell Ave. When officers arrived, a resident told police that a male wearing all black fired several shots at them. Officers found shell casings and a car with 2 bullet holes. They were able to find the handgun nearby on East Chandler St.

Police arrested 24-year-old Antonio Carey for the shooting. He is facing charges of Criminal Recklessness, Criminal Mischief, Intimidation, and other charges. He is being held in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

