Evansville Man Arrested for Public Intoxication

An Evansville man was arrested early Sunday morning in Gibson County.

Just after 4 AM the Gibson County Central Dispatch received a call of a man inside the Sunrise Mini-mart located 102 W State Road 68.

When deputies arrived they located 23-year-old Stephen Hirsch of Evansville inside the store “in a state of intoxication.

Police spoke with a person who told them that when he arrived the back door was unlocked. When the police entered they discovered Hirsch and placed him in custody and booked him into the Gibson County Jail and charged him with public intoxication.

He remains in custody on a $550 bond.

