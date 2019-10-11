Evansville Man Arrested for Possession of Meth

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Evansville man for possession of methamphetamine. Evansville police pulled over 28-year-old Jeremy Hudson at 1:30 p.m. Friday for an improper turn on Weinbach at Bayard Park Drive.

Further investigation of Hudson’s vehicle led to the discovery of 1.5 grams of meth. Hudson was also driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Hudson’s passenger, 34-year-old David Kennedy of Grandview was wanted out Perry County for two outstanding warrants.

Hudson and Kennedy were arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Hudson is being held without bond.

Hudson faces the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 6 Felony

Driving While Suspended, Class A Misdemeanor

Kennedy was arrested for the following:

Two Outstanding Warrants for Failure to Appear for Theft and Larceny (Perry County)

