Evansville Man Arrested for Possession of Child Porn

An Evansville man has been arrested on multiple counts of possession of child pornography. William Ray Martin, 46, was arrested following an investigation by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Police say a witness reported seeing what was presumed to be images and video of child pornography on William’s cell phone.

Further investigation led to the discovery of multiple pornographic images and videos of adults engaged in sexual acts with children under the age of 12 including infants.

Authorities do not believe the pornography is being produced locally, and there is no evidence at this time that Martin interacted with the children.

Police say it will take a considerable amount of time to thoroughly examine all potential evidence.

Williams is charged with Possession of Child Pornography with Aggravating Factors as a Level 5 Felony.

44News is told that this investigation is ongoing.

