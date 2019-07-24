Evansville Man Arrested After Physical Altercation on Boat

An Evansville man has been arrested on criminal confinement and battery charges.

According to reports, 24-year-old Dean Smith was boating on the Ohio River when a verbal argument took place with a passenger. Witnesses say the argument became physical when Smith picked up a female and threw her down in the boat, forced her head over the boat toward the water and threatened to kill her.

Eventually, other boaters intervened separating Smith and the woman. The woman complained of arm pain but did not seek medical attention at the time.

Authorities were notified of the incident at approximately 5 p.m. on July 19.

The investigation is still ongoing and all subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments

comments