Evansville Man Arrested for Overnight Shooting on Oakley St.

An Evansville man is behind bars following an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

18-year-old Dylan Ellison is facing charges of Aggravated Battery, Battery with Deadly Weapon, Criminal Recklessness, and Obstruction of Justice following a shooting in the 900 block of Oakley Street after 10PM Monday night.

According to the police affidavit, officers were dispatched to the area where they found the victim was shot. A friend said that the shooting victim and three others were walking down Oakley St when they saw a group of people on a porch, including Ellison. When the group walked by the porch again, The victim started to get into an argument with the people on the porch. As the group started walking away, 4 to 5 gunshots were heard and the victim was struck by 2 to 3 rounds. Hart went to a front porch on Edgar St and 911 was called.

One of the witnesses was taken by police to the house where the shooting took place. He identified Ellison as the shooter and police took Ellison into custody.

During a police interview, Ellison said that he had a gun with him and went down to the argument to help protect the females from the victim. Ellison claims that the shooting victim lunged towards him when Ellison pulled out his gun, “closed his eyes and started shooting.” Ellison says that he was protecting himself. He told police he buried the gun under the dirt. Other witnesses confirmed that Ellison shot the shooting victim.

Dylan Ellison is being held without bond in Vanderburgh County Jail.

