And Evansville man is charged with molesting an 11-year old girl.

According to police, 35-year old Christopher Brian Hite was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of child molestation.

Details in the police report show the young girls is related to Hite.

The little girl telling a social worker that it has been happening for several years, during times when Hite was the only one watching her.

Police say, Hite admitted to the abuse during a phone call with the girl’s mother.

