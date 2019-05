An Evansville man is arrested for indecent exposure following an incident at the westside Walmart.

Police say 29-year-old Matthew Gogarty exposed himself to a female employee on April 29th.

Authorities tracked Gogarty down based on information from the online order.

He was arrested on a warrant earlier Tuesday.

EPD arrests man for indecent exposure. Incident happened on April 29th at the west side Wal-Mart. pic.twitter.com/uQUYLyk19F — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 28, 2019

Comments

comments