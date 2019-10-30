Evansville Man Arrested in Connection With Posey County Shooting

UPDATE: An Evansville man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Terry Adams, 36, of Evansville, was arrested for attempted murder. He is accused of shooting 32-year-old Marcus McGrew Wednesday morning in Mt. Vernon, Indiana.

Indiana State Police says Adams and McGrew were in an altercation at the Sunoco gas station on Fourth Street. Adams and McGrew left in separate vehicles but stopped in the area of Third Street and Park St. That’s when Adams shot McGrew with a 40 caliber pistol.

After the shooting, McGrew drove to his home on Pearl St. and picked up his wife then drove to his father’s home on Nation Road where an ambulance was called.

He was transported to Deaconess Midtown Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound and later released.

ISP says Adams was located near West Elementary School.

He is currently being held without bond in the Posey County Jail.

ISP says this is an ongoing investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Indiana State Police and the Posey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting in Mount Vernon.

According to ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle one shooting victim is being treated at Deaconess Midtown.

The shooting happened in a field south of West Elementary School near Parke Street and 4th around 1:30, Wednesday morning.

ISP is currently talking with one person of interest.

