Evansville Man Arrested Following Police Chase

An Evansville man is in custody following a police chase throughout Evansville late Monday night.

Indiana State Police said 29-year-old Kevin Washington is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, driving without ever receiving a license, driving while intoxicated-refusal, among others.

An ISP Trooper was patrolling Lloyd Expressway and St. Joseph Ave around 11:30 Monday evening when they spotted a Jeep with expired registration. The trooper stopped the vehicle on Ohio St, just south of Ray Becker Parkway. But, when the trooper walked towards Washington, the vehicle took off.

The chase went from Barker Ave to Dennison Street before ending in a dead end. Washington ran from the car and after a search in the area, Washington was found and arrested without incident. After he was caught, ISP determined that Washington was driving without ever receiving a license and that he was driving while impaired.

He is being held in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

