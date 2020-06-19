Evansville Man Arrested After Fleeing Police, Hiding in Home With Handgun

An Evansville man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges after police say he fled the scene of an accident and entered an area home with four juveniles inside of it who didn’t know him.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, an Evansville Police officer witnessed a motor vehicle accident in the area of Riverside and Judson in Evansville, Indiana. A driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene as more Evansville officers were on the way to investigate the incident.

An officer in pursuit of the vehicle lost sight, but the vehicle was found abandoned a short time later. Witnesses were able to give officers a description of the driver and said he was carrying a handgun.

Police say the suspect, who was later identified as 23-year-old Geonovan Marquis Bailey, had entered a home in the area that had a juvenile babysitting three younger juveniles.

The babysitter, who called dispatch, didn’t know Bailey and was extremely frightened for her safety as well as the three juveniles who she was babysitting.

Police say Bailey told the babysitter to act like he was her boyfriend, and after hiding his gun in the house and changing clothes, Bailey and all four juveniles exited the residence. Bailey surrendered without causing any further incident.

The handgun and Bailey’s clothing were found in the residence. None of the juveniles were harmed.

