Evansville Man Arrested for Firing Gun Into Jackson Avenue Home

An Evansville man remains behind bars for firing into a home Thursday night.

Evansville Police said 27-year-old Thulani Mathe is facing charges of Criminal Recklessness, Shooting a Firearm into a Inhabited Dwelling, Possession of Drugs, and Having a Handgun Without a License.

EPD said that around 9:20pm, calls came in for shots near the Bedford Ave and Jackson Ave area. A resident of a home on Jackson said that shots went through the upstairs portion of their house but, no one was injured. Someone else reported that two men were seen running south in a alley between Grand Ave and Bedford Ave.

Short time after arriving, officers spotted Mathe and two others in a car near the area. Mathe was discovered to have marijuana in his possession but, denied consent to officers to search his car. EPD arrested Mathe on possession of Marijuana and towed his vehicle.

During the inventory of the vehicle, EPD officers observed a handgun behind the passenger seat and a AK47 Rifle in the trunk. After interviewing the three people, Mathe was booked into Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

